Following their 2-0 win at King Power Stadium in October, the Foxes are looking to complete the Premier League double over United for the first time since 1997-98.

Leeds have conceded five or more goals in their past two home league games, losing 5-1 to Crystal Palace and 6-1 to Liverpool. No team in English top-flight history has let in five or more in three consecutive home games, while in English Football League history the only side to do so are Rochdale in 1932 in the Third Division North.