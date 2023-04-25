Lampard on Pochettino, Fernandez and a double injury blow

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before his side take on Brentford on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from the stand-in Chelsea boss:

  • On Chelsea's links with Mauricio Pochettino, he said: "I am not getting involved in any future manager talk, it’s all speculation."

  • Asked if he expects to be in charge for the rest of the season, he said: "I wouldn't expect anything in football. I think it’s very clear we have come into this club in big difficulties."

  • On an end to the season with nothing to play for, he said: "I don’t have a mentality that there is nothing to play for. You won’t compete every season, it’s not a given, so it comes to personal pride, responsibility, wearing the shirt. We have seven games, four against the top four, three away from home. So the run in is really tough. So I am interested to see how the players react to that one."

  • Lampard says he will turn to young players in the final games "if they deserve it".

  • Reece James is out for the Brentford game and possibly for the season, while Mason Mount may only be fit for the final game of the campaign after surgery.

  • Kai Havertz will miss the Brentford fixture but will train later this week.

  • Asked for his impressions of record-signing Enzo Fernandez, Lampard said: "I think he is a fantastic talent. For a young player to have achieved what he has in this footballing year is amazing - to be in a World Cup team and earn himself a move to Chelsea. I agree it's a difficult time to come here, which will be a challenge for him. At the same time it's a challenge that will make him better. Everyone will put a lot of eyes on his performance and give him a lot of responsibility."