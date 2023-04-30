Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds: What O'Neil said

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We were excellent. We had a big effort on Thursday against Southampton, another relegation rival. A quick turnaround so I was a bit worried about today. Leeds come in fresh off the back of two days recovery and they are an intense team anyway. I asked the boys to put all that aside, no excuses in dropping our level. We set a goal in August and it was at the end of this game if we wanted it enough. The boys did and 39 points should be enough.

"We were playing well and Jeff scored two great goals. A bit disappointed with theirs. It made the game feel a bit closer than it was. We changed a few bits second half and we were the better side again.

"It has been hard work. A lot of people questioned myself and the group. We got the opportunity to prove a lot of people wrong. We still have four games to go. Who knows how many points we can put on the board."