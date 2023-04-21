Premiership player to watch: Steven Fletcher

Back-to-back wins have catapulted Dundee United from last place to 10th and Steven Fletcher has played a key role in that timely revival.

The veteran striker has earned penalties, converted by Jamie McGrath, in both matches and scored the opener against former team Hibs a fortnight ago.

Against a Livingston team in need of victory to have a chance of making the top six, Fletcher will be aiming to find the net for the third successive home match, something he hasn't done since he was at Easter Road back in 2008.