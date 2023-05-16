Disappointment at almost certainly missing out on the Premier League title will undoubtedly be raw for Arsenal, but BBC Radio London's Phil Parry believes there are reasons for them to finish strongly.

Mikel Arteta's side have to beat relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest at the City Ground next Saturday to have any chance of catching leaders Manchester City - and will likely face a dead rubber at home to Wolves on the final day.

However, rather than downing tools, Parry told the BBC Radio London's The Far Post Podcast the Arsenal players should finish with a flourish.

"If they win either of their remaining games, it will be their highest points tally since the Invincibles' season in 2003-04," said Parry.

"If they win both, it will equal their second highest points tally since the inception of the Premier League.

"There are so many metrics to say this has been a really positive season for Arsenal. Now it's down to the owners and [sporting director] Edu to sit with Arteta and look at how to build further."

The Gunners have frequently been linked with West Ham captain Declan Rice, whose boss David Moyes conceded might leave London Stadium this summer.

"He would be a wonderful signing for Arsenal," said former Premier League defender Steve Brown.

"It's just whether, with only one year left on his contract, West Ham set a realistic price so that he's not left waiting 12 months to move on a free transfer."

