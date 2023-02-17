Chelsea v Southampton: Team news

Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Fofana are back in contention for Chelsea, having been ineligible to face Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues will monitor injury doubts Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling.

Wesley Fofana, Denis Zakaria and Mateo Kovacic returned to the matchday squad in midweek after overcoming injuries.

First-team coach Ruben Selles will take charge of Southampton following the departure of manager Nathan Jones.

Saints will assess right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue.

