What's the best West Ham save you have seen?

Alphonso AreolaGetty Images

Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers

Similarly to the Paolo Di Canio goal against Wimbledon, everyone can visualise Alphonse Areola's save against Sevilla.

It is 0-0 in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla, who are up 1-0 on aggregate. In the 26th minute, the ball is pulled back to Youssef En-Nesryi, firing the ball towards the top corner of Areola's goal. In an acrobatic movement, he reacts unbelievably to deny the Moroccan.

We went on to beat the record-winning side, progressing to the semis. He kept that dream alive, and although recent, is the best save I can remember. Many fans have speculated that if we had conceded at that moment, 2-0 on aggregate, we would not have progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.

