'Outstanding performance - and we can still get better'

We asked for your reaction to Rangers' 3-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Andy: Rangers were amazing. Our best performance of the season by far. It could have easily been more than 3-0 and we made a decent Hearts side look very poor.

Martin: Outstanding performance from the team. And we can still get better, standards now need to be kept, especially with the cup final at the end of the month.

Fraser: Moving Forward. Still very wasteful. Need to be more ruthless, but a vast improvement. Great performance from Zander Clark , again. Ideal replacement for the talisman Allan McGregor. We should have signed Clark from St Johnstone.

Frazer: More like the Rangers performance we need to see every week. The pace and energy the players played at showed more desire to go and win the game from the first minute. Beale is proving his ability within weeks of his appointment. Could have been five or six if Morelos stays onside.

Ronnie: Simply The Best… 90 minutes I've watched from a Rangers team since 55. Not a single weakness. Morelos, Kamara, Tillman brilliant. Morelos showing why he remains our main man. Kent terrified Hearts all night. It could have been 7-0. Even the subs were turbo-charged when they came on. At long last we see a strong Rangers Squad. Beale has transformed us.