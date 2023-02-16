A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

John O'Shea is rarely remembered among United's great defenders, but Sir Alex Ferguson wouldn't have enjoyed as much success without him.

After graduating from the academy in 2000, the Republic of Ireland international lifted every trophy possible with United across 12 years.

His versatility proved crucial, making 394 appearances as a centre-back, full-back and central midfielder.

O'Shea was not a natural goalscorer, but scored some among his 15 that fans could only laugh in surprise at given their quality.

That stoppage-time winner against Liverpool at Anfield has gone down in club folklore, and his outrageous chip over Jens Lehmann in a 4-2 win at Arsenal was just as memorable.

Besides, nutmegging Luis Figo alone earned him an eternal place in fans' hearts.

