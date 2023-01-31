Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Newcastle United’s celebrations were deserved and understandable as their revival went up another level by sealing their first appearance in a major Wembley final since 1999.

Eddie Howe’s side will face either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup final on 26 February after beating Southampton over two legs in another sign that one of the English game’s sleeping giants is finally on the move.

Newcastle survived some nervous second half moments at an exultant St James' Park but two early goals from Sean Longstaff provided the perfect cushion and ensured there was never any serious chance of Saints turning the semi-final around after losing the first leg at home.

Bruno Guimaraes’ red card cast a small shadow over the celebrations but this is turning into the sort of season the Toon Army could only have dreamed about back in August as they also lie third in the Premier League with only one loss in 20 games, firmly in the hunt for the top four and a place in next season’s Champions League.