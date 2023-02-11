Newcastle manager Eddie Howe speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “It was a tough game. Very competitive between two good teams. Bournemouth have a lot of energy and athleticism and I thought we dealt with them pretty well apart from the goal and a couple of other scary moments for us.

"We had a lot of the ball. Bit disappointed in the final third not as many clear-cut chances as we would like and a lot of half moments where we could have done better but I think it was a fair result.

"There were some really good moments but that final pass or action where you need the quality and coolness of our brains to be working and they weren’t quite there apart from the goal which was a really good finish.

On not winning without Bruno Guimaraes: "I can understand that. He is a top quality player and you are going to miss your best players. There was a little bit of a reshuffle with injuries to a few key players but that is something you have to live with over a Premier League campaign. I think we have done well to navigate another tough away game and the unbeaten run goes on. It is a point gained and there should be a lot of positivity."

On reception from Bournemouth fans: "To get the reception I got at the end really was really moving. I spent so long here it was a huge part of my life. It was nice to have that moment with them.”