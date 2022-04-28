Cocu keen to be Hibs boss

Dutch icon Phillip Cocu, the former Barcelona star who has managed PSV Eindhoven, Fenerbache and Derby, is the latest big name to declare an interest in becoming Hibs' new manager. (Sun), external

Roy Keane has also made Hibs aware of his interest in the vacant role, and Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon - who played under the Irishman at Sunderland - "would love" to see him appointed at Easter Road, saying it would "be brilliant for Scottish football". (Edinburgh Evening News), external