Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City and Liverpool have achieved things he “would never have thought possible in this league” as he prepares for their title showdown on Sunday.

City and Liverpool have been the Premier League’s dominant sides for the past four years, achieving record points and spurring each other to unprecedented success.

“We have pushed each other to incredible points tallies and it’s madness,” Klopp said. “I would not have thought these kind of things were possible in this league.

“The closer you get, the more likely it is you can overtake them - but we know it’s tough.”

Klopp also said he has done the necessary preparation with his players and is now backing them to express themselves on the pitch.

“We do what we can to get them ready, but there must be a stop in the end with the information so the boys are able to play,” he said.

“Hopefully we have been together for long enough now that we are ready to play the best possible game against City.

“That would be the target.”