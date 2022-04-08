Everton will welcome back Michael Keane and Allan after suspension.

Midfielder Donny van de Beek is ineligible to face his parent club, while Andros Townsend, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina remain sidelined.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is available again after recovering from illness, while Jessie Lingard returns from a similar issue.

Luke Shaw will be absent as metal bolts are removed from the leg he fractured in 2015.

Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay are missing with knocks, while Edinson Cavani is out once again with a calf complaint.

