Lawro's predictions: Wolves v Aston Villa
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on actor and Crystal Palace fan Jim Piddock in the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
I'm going for another draw here. Villa have lost nine of their 11 games against the teams above them in the table so far this season, but they are only one place below Wolves and these two teams are pretty well-matched, quality-wise.
Jim's prediction: 0-0
