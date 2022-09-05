We asked for your post-match reaction after Tottenham's 2-1 victory over Fulham.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Tony: Richarlison was excellent throughout, closely followed by Bentancur, who was so composed in midfield. Never loses a ball or tackle. Fully deserved win - two goals disallowed, three hitting woodwork. Could have been five as Leno overworked.

Kelechi: Richarlison stood out for me, I thought his hunger and energy would only be significant as a sub, but he was on throughout! Son's goals will come, I'm not worried about this. If we want to go far, all players on the pitch should aim to and be able to convert opportunities to goals. Lastly, there seems a healthy competition in the team.

Chris: Much better performance today but Conte is right, we should have killed the game off. Spurs have been pretty poor so far this season despite what the league table says so it’s good to have an uptick today. Richarlison is looking good, Son will come back to life. Champions League and City next will be the real tests of where Spurs are.

Tom: Great game, stadium was rocking, Spurs had great support. I still feel we wasted a lot of opportunities to score more goals, we wasted chances to pass forward and ended up having to go back. Sessegnon was great but I feel Ivan as a replacement at 60 minutes would’ve shown how it’s done. Richarlison was a beast even in defence, he won so many balls back.

Paul: It was a perfect opportunity to give Spence a start as he needs minutes on the pitch. Sessegnon was poor going forward and with better distribution from him we could have had more goals. I am not worried about Son as class is permanent.