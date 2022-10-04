S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

It wasn’t the Reds’ night last night, after a 4-0 defeat by Leicester City. It leaves us in the least desirable position in the table and the rumour mill working over time.

On the bright side, it is still very much the start of the season. With seven games to go until the World Cup break, perhaps a re-assessment would be necessary then. This does, however, place immense pressure on the upcoming games.

Low confidence and concentration was evident yesterday as an avalanche of goals were conceded. This is becoming a painfully regular occurrence and, understandably, the cause of frustration.

At this point, the basics are fundamental; with that, squad identity, cohesion and results will follow.

Last season’s victory appears to be fuelling many of the expectations of this season. After the consistent highs of last season, the current lows are jarring. Steve Cooper has dealt with two completely different teams in an unreasonably short space of time.