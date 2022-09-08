Zurich v Arsenal: Pick of the stats

Arsenal's last trip to Switzerland saw them beat Basel in the Champions League in December 2016, with a hat-trick from Lucas Perez.

The Gunners have won 75% of their group matches in the Europa League (P24, W18, D4, L2). Of the 94 teams to have played in the group stages of this competition in at least three seasons, only Zenit St Petersburg have a better win rate (79% -19/24).