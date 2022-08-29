Wolves have too much quality to stay near the foot of the Premier League and it is just a matter of time before they start to climb the table, says Women's Super League striker Natasha Dowie.

Allan Saint-Maximin's brilliant 90th-minute volley earned Newcastle a point at Molineux on Sunday and kept winless Wolves in the bottom three.

"Right now, it’s not looking good for them," Reading's Dowie told the BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "But I think they have too much about them.

"They have drawn a couple and their losses have been by just one goal, with last-minute goals by the opposition.

"They haven't been outplayed by teams and have not suffered heavy losses, so I think it's just finding that ruthlessness to turn draws into wins.

"They have too much quality to be a team down there struggling."

