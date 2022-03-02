Jeremy Vine, BBC Radio 2

I’m trying to work out if I can write about the final without mentioning Kepa – but there was much more to it than the final few seconds and the goalkeeper disaster.

The first thing to say is that it was the best 0-0 draw I’ve ever seen. We had 120 minutes of incredible football, without goals, then 21 goals in the space of about five minutes. It was nuts.

The second thing is just how rubbish VAR has made these occasions. Every celebration was provisional. I turned to my daughter (she’s 17 and has been coming to Chelsea with me since she was five) to hug and celebrate three times, but we just had this inkling each goal would be overruled. And they were. We never really celebrate anything any more. VAR has killed the moment.

Anyone who says the rules are the rules doesn’t understand football. It’s not a science, it’s an art. Offside is an art. You should be able to ride a motorcycle with a sidecar between the two front players before it’s offside. It can't be a tuft of hair on an elbow that decides a goal is ruled out. It’s nonsense.

The last thing is quite moving and is to do with Ukraine. Before the game, they showed flags of Ukraine on the screens and the announcer invited us to show our support. The crowd all clapped. Then the Liverpool fans started singing You’ll Never Walk Alone and around me all the Chelsea fans joined in as we knew we were singing for Ukrainians. It was an amazing moment, everyone singing the same song.

I don’t think I’ve ever been at a football game where there has been a moment like that.

Listen live to Jeremy Vine's daily Radio 2 show right now on BBC Sounds