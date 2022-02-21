Tuchel on injuries, Lukaku & Lille
- Published
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Tuesday's Champions League tie at home to Lille.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Cesar Azpilicueta could be available for tomorrow night's game and Mason Mount is also a possibility. Tuchel added: "Mason has done individual training but he has not trained with the team yet."
Tuchel said "it's not the time to laugh and makes jokes about Lukaku" following the striker's seven touches against Crystal Palace at the weekend.
On facing Lille and then the Carabao Cup final, Tuchel said: "The Premier League isn't about knockout matches, it's about consistency. We have to adapt but in terms of team management, we don't think ahead. We bring the best group tomorrow for the game and then we think about Sunday."
On the changing of the away goal rule, he said: "I liked it because it gave it an extra edge during the game and it was exciting. I think we may end up with more extra time and penalties because you can't win by away goals. We'll see."
Tuchel described Lille's style of play as a "huge change" to last season, following the loss of their coach and some players. Tuchel added: "When the change is so big it may take time for things to settle in but still we all know how physical French football is and how physical the attacking players are."