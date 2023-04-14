Following Manchester United's disappointing 2-2 draw with Sevilla, we asked you for your thoughts on the game and the injury blow to Lisandro Martinez.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Mark: It's the first time I can lay the blame firmly at the feet of Ten Hag last night. Unbelievable substitutions and at the wrong times! That said, it always leads back to the lack of real investment by the Glazer. Our squad depth beyond the first say 14-15 players is shockingly poor, dare I say Championship level at best.

Catherine: The first goal, Martinez injury... My thoughts were "our season is over". It all seemed to cave in within five minutes. Yet again United proved they've not got that killer instinct needed to perform at the top. Same story of we should've killed the game in the first half. Harsh reality is we're still nowhere near top teams in Europe.

Chloe: Very unlucky to draw - two crazy own goals and injuries to two important players - but still confident we're the better team and will win in Spain.

Chris: As soon as Ten Hag rests his starting XI or one of them is suspended or injured, United play terribly and are rudderless, especially when Maguire plays! ETH has done an amazing job so far, but the squad is nowhere near good enough. Strength in depth is poor.

Ricky: United started like a house on fire but the tempo dropped alarmingly once the second goal went in. I fully expected Ten Hag to put things right at half time but they came out just as lethargic. Yes, they didn't get the rub of the green but some of Ten Hag's substitutions and comments about being unlucky with the goals is a worry.

Stephen: Man Utd have made huge progress this season, but due to the owners still making life difficult we are still short of players who can play and make a difference. Once we get injuries like we are at present the players coming on are not good enough. We are playing the same players every game and injuries will always happen.

Get Man Utd notifications