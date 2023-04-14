Clive Lindsay, BBC Sport Scotland

Kyogo Furuhashi is out on his own as the Premiership's top scorer, both with 22 in the league and 28 in all competitions for league leaders Celtic.

But, considering Kevin van Veen is playing for a side who have been in the lower half of the league, the Motherwell striker's 18 in the league and 22 overall is just as impressive.

Indeed, his seven goals in his latest four games is pretty remarkable and have been instrumental in lifting the Lanarkshire team out of the relegation zone.

The Dutchman has matured like a good cheese and, at 31, is in the form of his life.

His 22 goals in 37 appearances is already double what he achieved in 39 games last season and have long since surpassed his previous best in British football - 15 in 33 games for Scunthorpe United while they were in League Two.

As Motherwell prepare to face bottom side Dundee United on Saturday, Van Veen just needs to find the net twice more to match his best-ever total in senior football - the 24 he amassed in 34 games for Cuijk in the Dutch third tier back in 2013-14.

He is also only four behind John Sutton's Motherwell record of most goals in a single Premiership campaign. Bet against him toppling that at your peril.

Read all the weekend's Premiership picks