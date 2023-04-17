Diogo Dalot feels Antony is "getting his rewards" for his hard work after he scored one and provided the other as Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Brazil international arrived from United manager Erik ten Hag's former club Ajax in the summer for a fee of £82.1m that could rise by a further £4.3m in add-ons.

The winger is the fifth most expensive signing in Premier League history, prompting heightened expectations since his arrival.

The 23-year-old has struggled for consistency this season, but scored his first Premier League goal since October at the City Ground before slipping through Dalot to seal the 2-0 win.

In the post-match press conference Ten Hag said Antony "has to step up" as the United boss demanded even more from a player who has scored eight goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Fellow scorer Dalot said of his team-mate after the match: "I think everybody is seeing he's getting his rewards now.

"He works very hard, he is a kid who works every day very hard to be at this top level.

"He fights for the team, he is a team player, everybody can see that, and he's getting his rewards.

"I'm sure he will be very helpful for us. He showed with the goal and the assist that he's a very important player for us.

"I tried my best [to help him adapt]. I was not the main character on his journey so far. He was and he still is, but I think everybody helped him to get comfortable.

"He knew the manager already, so he knew how he likes to play, how he wants to play and we tried to help him settle in quickly and we're very happy with him."