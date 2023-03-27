Chelsea have a announced a net loss of £121.3m for 2021-22.

Despite an overall rise in turnover from £434.9m to £481.3m compared with the previous year, the club said "extraordinary expenses and loss of revenue" because of the sanctions imposed by the government on former owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine had a significant impact on the figures.

The Blues were not allowed to sell tickets, while operational spend was also curtailed because of government restrictions until the sale was completed by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital at the end of May.

Chelsea said they expect some of the limitations to have an impact "in the coming years due to the long-term impact from restrictions on entering into new contractual arrangements".

During the financial period, the west London side invested £118m in the squad and made an overall profit of £123.2m on player trading, including the sames of Tammy Abraham, Marc Guehi, Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma.

The figures don't take into account the recent spending of the new owners, who spent about three times as much as the 2021-22 squad investment in the January transfer window alone.