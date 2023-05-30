O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Season rating: 8.5/10. We surpassed all expectations, with more league points than we've managed since the Invincibles and the most goals in more than 50 years. Poor performances in the cups and not winning the league is what stops it from being a 10.

Best player: Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, I can't split them.

Best away fans: Southampton. They took a 2-0 and 3-1 lead at Emirates Stadium and that certainly fuelled their noise.

Happy with your manager? Of course! He still has things to learn but he has been pivotal in reconnecting the fans with this team and bringing Champions League football back to the club.

What needs to improve for next season? More quality in depth. Our title charge fell apart with a few injuries and with the Champions League to contend with next season, more quality depth is needed.

Best performance: I'll go for Tottenham away. We went there, completely dominated, and did the double over them in the process. It was a clear indication of how far ahead of them we now are.

Player you'd most like to sign: Declan Rice. It would be a statement signing. Premier League proven and one of the best midfielders in the league.

Any other business: Get new signings done early and add William Saliba to the list of players who have signed a new contract at the club recently.