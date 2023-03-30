T﻿ransfer news: Gundogan set to leave Man City for Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan is ready to leave Manchester City and join Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Football Insider)

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 24, is Arsenal's top target this summer and there is growing confidence they can beat competition from Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United to sign the England international. (Evening Standard)

City and Paris St-Germain have also made opening bids for Hajduk Split's 16-year-old Croatian defender Luka Vuskovic. (90min)

Finally, Manchester City are to invest £300m in redeveloping Etihad Stadium, including increasing the capacity to about 61,000. (Mail)

