We asked our fan writer for the best save they had seen from a Manchester City keeper and Nicky Weaver's play-off final penalty shootout heroics got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Andy: FA Cup fifth round, 1977, Joe Corrigan away at Leeds United. Joe flung himself at point-blank range to palm away an Alan Clarke header. Brilliant. Thought it would earn us a replay but a late goal by Trevor Cherry deemed otherwise.

Bluemooner67: David James from Frank Lampard in Jose Mourinho's first season in charge of Chelsea. City were the only team that Chelsea failed to beat that season, with City getting a win and a draw. Lampard blasted a shot you'd have put the mortgage on but it bounced off James' fist like his arm was made of stone! Not as important as Nicky's save, but still incredible.

Jonathan: Arni Arason made an incredible double save in the FA Cup replay at Spurs which City came back to win 4-3. He may not have played much for the club, but we will always remember him for that double save!

