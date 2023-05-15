We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Here are some of your comments:

Aston Villa fans

Duncan: Fully deserved victory. The sun was out, the fans were incredible with the volume in creating an incredible atmosphere. Players and fans thriving off each other with no pressure. We look confident all the time. How can anybody argue Emery shouldn't be the manager of the season? He has achieved a miracle with pretty much the same squad he inherited.

Steve: Played some lovely football first half - wish they’d stop this messing around the penalty area trying to play out from the goalkeeper - it’s cost us a few goals this season. But the future looks bright.

Ed: Great win - we've just seemed unstoppable at home over the last couple of months! Great to see Kamara and Duran get some decent time and good to see Cash return at the end as well.

Shak: Villa were dominant in the first half. They could have been three up at half time. McGinn was immense, Mings and Konsa looked relaxed and Luiz knocks it about so effortlessly. Spurs offered a little more in the second half but not much, they couldn't even rally after the penalty. They may have a great stadium but their team is bang average at best!

Tottenham fans

Brian: Another absolute rubbish performance today. They can’t blame tiredness as they have had a whole week off. No passion. Passing was awful and so slow to get from defence to attack. The club is in dire straits. New players are needed as current players are not good enough.

Noam: The game served as a quick reality check to remind us that we are still Tottenham - Ryan Mason has done a good job but has not revolutionised us.

Anff: Terrible, embarrassing - been saying it for ages. If any hierarchy at my beloved Spurs read this then please do not go after another marquee manager. We need a reset - let Kane go and get what he deserves. We need a manager who can work with less and move us forward.

Edward: Poor Ryan Mason. What has he let himself in for? I knew Champions League would be beyond us. I’m really hoping we can finish fifth but with fingers crossed. I have just learned that we don’t want Julian Nagelesmann which I am completely confused about because I honestly believe he is the one of the only managers out there who will fix this mess.