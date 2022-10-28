Sutton's prediction: 2-0

This is top of the table versus bottom, but the way last weekend's games went for both teams made me stop and think about this one a bit more.

I am still going for Arsenal to win, but they looked a bit tired in the second half of their draw with Southampton on Sunday, and they have got a Europa League tie against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday too.

Forest have been a bit more stubborn in their past couple of games and have kept two clean sheets. They seem to have found a bit of defensive stability and it is down to Arsenal to find a way through.

Because they are at home, I have to back the Gunners, but these next few weeks before the season stops for the World Cup will tell us a lot about their squad, and whether it is strong enough.

Dapz's prediction: 3-0

We're going for the win here, of course we are! We're not conceding, either. I'm just really pleased with the way we have reacted to the end of last season, when we just fell short of making the Champions League. It was really disappointing, especially to see Spurs get in instead, but the way the team has responded to that setback is brilliant. Look at us now.

