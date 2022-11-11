V﻿an Bronckhorst on Rangers 'needing a break' & Colak absence

R﻿angers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and attacker Scott Wright spoke to the media before Saturday's Scottish Premiership match against St Mirren.

Here are the key points from the news conference:

  • W﻿ith Saturday being Rangers' 27th game of the season, Van Bronckhorst's squad "need a break" with the World Cup pausing domestic football for a month after the trip to Paisley.

  • S﻿triker and top scorer Antonio Colak misses the match against the Buddies with a slight knock but midfielder Ryan Jack returns from injury. Van Bronckhorst said of Colak: "If you played in midweek again, he would probably make the squad".

  • The manager is "confident" of having players back fit for Rangers' first game after the World Cup against Hibs on 15 December.

  • W﻿right reflected on an "up and down" season so far for himself and the team but says he is ready to "fight" for his place.

SNS

Rangers manager G﻿iovanni van Bronckhorst (far left) and attacker Scott Wright (far right) have one more game before the World Cup break