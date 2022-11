Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra is expected to be ruled out until after the World Cup because of a foot ligament injury.

There are no new fitness concerns in the squad, with Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw both long-term absentees.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto faces several weeks out with a hamstring strain.

Saturday's game comes too soon for injured midfielder David Brooks and captain Lloyd Kelly.

