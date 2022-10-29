Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has given an update on injuries to Ridvan Yilmaz, who was forced off early against Aberdeen, and Ben Davies, who didn't reappear for the second half.

"Ridvan felt his hamstring in the first 10 minutes so we had to get him off," said Van Brockhorst.

“Ben had a moment in the beginning of the game and could play on, but I didn’t want to take any risks with him. We will assess him tomorrow.

“We will have Ridvan out for a couple of weeks, but for Ridvan we don’t know.”