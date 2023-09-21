Brighton 2-3 AEK Athens: Analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Just before the teams came out, the stadium announcer called on the Brighton fans to "drink it in".

It is barely 25 years since the club were nearly relegated from the Football League, in the final match ever to be played at their beloved Goldstone Ground.

Where the club has advanced to is remarkable.

Thanks to the vision of owner Tony Bloom, who was watching from the stands, they have a superb stadium, a state-of-the-art training ground and one of the most attractive and progressive teams in the Premier League.

Now they have Europe, with the mouth-watering visit of former Champions League winners Ajax to come next month and Marseille to follow in December.

Chief executive Paul Barber is fond of saying Brighton are looking forward, not back but, despite the disappointment of defeat on the night, if ever there was a night for nostalgia, this was it.

Images of the past were played across the stadium - more, it felt, as a thank you to the fans who stood with the club in those dark days and are now getting their reward.