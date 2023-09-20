'Individual errors cost Celtic the game'

Celtic’s promising performance in Rotterdam was ultimately undone by costly individual mistakes, says former winger Aiden McGeady.

Hart failed to keep out Calvin Stengs’ free-kick to give Feyenoord a scarcely-deserved lead shortly before the interval.

And red cards for Gustaf Lagerbielke and substitute Odin Thiago Holm in a five-minute second-half spell allowed the Dutch hosts to cruise to a 2-0 win in the Champions League Group E opener.

“I don’t think Celtic can be too disheartened with the performance. Within the space of five minutes it’s damage limitation after two sendings off,” McGeady told BBC Scotland Sportsound.

“The manager approached the second half the way I hoped he would, but ultimately it’s individual errors that has cost Celtic the game

“It’s a bad defeat on paper, but if you look at the performance, when you’re down to nine men – and I’ve been in that situation before – it’s demoralising.

“Until then, Celtic were well in the game and very competition. But at this level it’s fine margins, it’s taking your chances, being clinical in front of goal. Celtic weren’t, but there’s a lot of positives to take from the first-half performance.”