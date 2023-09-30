Full time: Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal

Kai Havertz scored his first goal for Arsenal with a penalty as they comfortably beat winless Bournemouth in the Premier League at Vitality Stadium.

Havertz, who has struggled since arriving from Chelsea in the summer, converted the second of two Gunners penalties to ensure their third consecutive away victory.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring, heading in the rebound from Gabriel Jesus' effort and Martin Odegaard scored a penalty to give Mikel Arteta's side a comfortable lead at the break.

The Gunners' dominance continued into the second half, and after Havertz scored, Ben White headed home from Odegaard's free-kick in added time to add gloss to a comprehensive victory for Arsenal.

Bournemouth drop into the bottom three, with no wins from their first seven league matches under new manager Andoni Iraola.

