There was plenty of VAR controversy across the Premier League this weekend, but Liverpool's 2-1 defeat by Tottenham has been the main talking point

BBC sports editor Dan Roan has been discussing the situation on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: "After that interview with Jurgen Klopp, PGMOL apologised to Liverpool after Luis Diaz's goal was ruled out for that non-existent offside.

"But the club's anger over what's being seen as one of the worst VAR travesties to date was apparent when they said in their statement that 'sporting integrity' was undermined.

"I think the club are unhappy that human error has been put forward as the cause before that full review, as has been promised, has been conducted. They want the audio tapes of the conversations between the officials to be made available.

"The club said: 'We will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution.' Does that mean legal action? I think it's unclear and it's too early to tell.

"Some will believe this statement perhaps goes too far; others will believe the time had come for a club to make a stand like this and that Liverpool are well within their rights to feel so aggrieved.

"What's certain is that it's a mess for a league that prides itself on being the most entertaining in the world, amid mounting fears that it's being devalued."

Listen to the full discussion here on BBC Sounds