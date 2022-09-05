We asked for your post-match reaction after Crystal Palace drew 0-0 with Newcastle.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Steve: Not sure if Palace are progressing or going backwards. One win in six, three draws. Would love to see Vieira play a more attacking style away from home. Might fail occasionally, but would reap the rewards more often than not. They have the players, so give it a go.

Paul: I think we did fairly well in terms of our defence, and I believe Guaita was exceptional in goal. I disagree with the decision to start Mateta as I believe this season he has not been clinical or made many chances, I believe we should instead be starting Edouard, who almost scored a fantastic goal, and he creates many chances in games.

KC: Palace have major problems in defence. The Newcastle game showed what other games have shown: once an aerial ball comes into the box, it seems there's a 50/50 chance the other side will score. Guehi would make a great Kyle Walker-type right-back, even better than Walker, but he doesn't have the height for a central defender. A big problem!

Simon: We already demand too much from Zaha. He gets double teamed and we expect him to work miracles. The other players need to step up to his level. Sadly, we have an impotent strike force so Zaha needs to be up front, not out wide. Problem is we are using wingers in the centre of midfield covering up our squad deficiencies. Result of a poor window.