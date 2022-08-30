Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Premier League trio Leicester, Everton and Southampton have expressed an interest in Manchester United midfielder James Garner.

United have told the England Under-21 international he is free to leave Old Trafford on a permanent basis this summer.

Speaking to BBC Sport last month, Garner said it would be "a big step back" if he failed to get regular game time after helping Nottingham Forest to promotion last season.

It is anticipated a transfer will be completed before Thursday’s 23:00 BST deadline.