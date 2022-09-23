S﻿cotland boss Steve Clarke has been explaining why he has recalled St Mirren centre-back Declan Gallagher to his squad.

G﻿allagher has been drafted in for Nations League games against Republic of Ireland on Saturday and Ukraine on Tuesday.

"I know Declan from when he was in the squad before," said Clarke.

"He's got experience - don't forget he was part of the Euro 2020 squad and he had a fantastic match away in Serbia against (Aleksandar) Mitrovic.

"So he's got the qualities we might need over the next two games."