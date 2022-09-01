Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

The idea that Liverpool would be interested in Arthur Melo seems to make perfect sense. He’s Brazilian for a start - that always helps! And he’ll fit in nicely with compatriots already in the Anfield dressing room.

But, more importantly, he’s experienced at the top level, he’s good on the ball, a good passer, and seems to be able to play different roles in the midfield area. Holding, playmaker, box to box. All that.

With Jordan Henderson the latest injury worry, a new midfielder may be necessary although Jurgen Klopp says it has to be the RIGHT player.

Perhaps Liverpool have found him.