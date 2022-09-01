'He’ll fit in nicely with Brazilian compatriots'

Arthur MeloGetty Images

Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

The idea that Liverpool would be interested in Arthur Melo seems to make perfect sense. He’s Brazilian for a start - that always helps! And he’ll fit in nicely with compatriots already in the Anfield dressing room.

But, more importantly, he’s experienced at the top level, he’s good on the ball, a good passer, and seems to be able to play different roles in the midfield area. Holding, playmaker, box to box. All that.

With Jordan Henderson the latest injury worry, a new midfielder may be necessary although Jurgen Klopp says it has to be the RIGHT player.

Perhaps Liverpool have found him.