Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe says the England job is "not on his radar" - but he added that he would "never say never" to the role.

Gareth Southgate is without a win in six competitive games after a disappointing Nations League campaign, which saw the Three Lions relegated from the top tier of the competition.

Howe has been installed as the bookmakers' favourite to be the next England boss should this winter's World Cup go badly.

However, asked about the speculation at Newcastle's pre-match news conference on Friday, the 44-year-old said: "Gareth has done an incredible job, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart.

"I have been lucky enough to go in and see him work and I have a lot of time for him and Steve Holland. They have been amazing for England. You have to remember where England were before he took over and what he has done for the country.

"I never say never - never say: 'No, it won't be something I am interested in.' But in the short term, it is not on my radar at all. It is all Newcastle and trying to make this team better.

"I have always said I love the day-to-day coaching, love being with the players on the training ground. In international football, you get that taken away for long periods. At this moment in my life, that is not something I want to do."