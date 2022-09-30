N﻿ottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says his side's poor run of form has only strengthened his conviction to be a success in the East Midlands.

S﻿ince taking charge in September 2021 with the club languishing in the Championship, Cooper has masterminded an incredible rise to the Premier League - although four defeats in a row have stalled the feel-good factor at the City Ground.

"﻿It hasn't dented our spirit but instead made us even more motivated," said Cooper. "It's made me realise how important this job is to me and how much it means to me.

"﻿I'll always stand up and be counted and what's also good is the players are thinking internally, being collaborative and talking about how to improve."

F﻿orest play their first game in 17 days at Leicester on Monday and Cooper is relishing a chance to consign their bad run to history.

"﻿Our focus is on raising our levels," he said. "We're doing everything we can to get points and if we can start getting some positive results then things will look a bit different."