Van Bronckhorst to hold talks with Morelos - gossip
- Published
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will next week hold talks with Alfredo Morelos about the striker's Ibrox future. (Sun), external
Manchester United are weighing up whether to walk away from their protracted pursuit of Antony after Rangers' Champions League opponents Ajax rejected a third bid of £76m for the unsettled Brazil forward. (Telegraph), external
Alex Lowry faces up to six weeks out after getting injured in Rangers B's Challenge Cup defeat of Dumbarton. (Record), external
Skip twitter post
Alex Lowry Rangers injury return timeline revealed following horror tackle against Dumbartonhttps://t.co/ccdlm491bw— Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) August 27, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post