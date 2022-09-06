Leeds fans have gone viral this weekend after their new chant for Brenden Aaronson was picked up across social media.

The song, to the tune of Estelle's 2008 hit American Boy even got the seal of approval from Estelle herself, who retweeted the clip, external and said: "All God. Amazing."

And Radio 1 presenter Greg James was full of praise for the Elland Road fans as he put the instrumental over the top of the clip on his breakfast show on Tuesday.

It could just be the best chant in the Premier League right now...