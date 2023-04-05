Transfer news: Spurs keen on £40m Min-jae
Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have expressed an interest in activating the £40m release clause of Napoli's South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26. (Mail), external
Sampdoria will not make their loan deal for Harry Winks permanent due to financial problems at the club. (Sun), external
Meanwhile, both Roberto de Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann have indicated they are not interested in the vacant Spurs manager job. (90min), external
