Brighton are now unbeaten in seven consecutive Premier League away games (W4 D3), extending the longest ongoing run in the division, with only Arsenal (29), Manchester City (28) and Aston Villa (26) registering more points in 2023 than them (22).

Brighton scored their 50th and 51st league goals of the season in the win over Bournemouth, with only Manchester City (71), Arsenal (70) and Tottenham (53) scoring more. Indeed, this is just the second time they’ve reached that milestone in a top-flight season after 1980-81 (54).