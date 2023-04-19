Flynn Downes is "grateful" for the playing time he has had in the Europa Conference League and being a West Ham fan does not add "more pressure".

Speaking before the Hammers' Europa Conference League quarter-final secondleg, the midfielder is feeling confident his side can progress after their 1-1 draw in Belgium.

"We're at home so the advantage is with us," he said. "The game the other night didn't go too well as we didn't play our best but we've got the chance to put it right.

"The boys were unbelievable on Sunday against Arsenal so, if we replicate that level of performance, we should be alright."

The 24 year old has made seven appearances for the club in the competition this season and is embracing the opportunity of representing the team he supports.

"I've got more of my game time in the Conference League so I'm very grateful for it," added Downes.

"I wouldn't say I get more nervous. Obviously, that does play a role, because I want West Ham to win of course. But I wouldn't say it adds any more pressure.

"But, I do know how big this is for the club. All the boys know that and the manager has said it too.

"Hopefully we play a lot better tomorrow and we progress."