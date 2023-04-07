Robinson would gladly 'do a swap' with Neilson's third-place Hearts

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson has warned his team not to be fooled by Hearts’ poor form and says he would gladly swap league positions with under-pressure counterpart Robbie Neilson.

The Jambos boss has come in for criticism from some supporters – a mosaic of the club badge outside Tynecastle was defaced with graffiti calling for his exit in midweek – but Hearts are still best of the rest in third despite losing five of their past seven league outings.

"Hearts are sitting third. I would like to do a swap with Robbie,” said Robinson prior to St Mirren’s Tynecastle trip.

"Nothing surprises me in football any more but we have to concentrate solely on St Mirren.

"Let's make no mistake, they are a very good side with very good players and they have had a very good season.

"Everyone hits sticky patches throughout the season. We have to just concentrate on ourselves and what we can get out of the game.

"I am reading absolutely nothing into their form. It is a tough game against a team with very good players.

"What I do know is they have a fantastic group of players, a brilliant stadium to go to play at and a very good manager in Robbie."

Former Hearts striker Tony Watt, who scored his first St Mirren goal in last weekend's 3-0 win over Livingston since joining on loan from Dundee United in January, backed Neilson, whom he played under at Tynecastle.

He said: "Robbie is a good manager, a good coach and a good guy. They are doing well, okay they maybe had a couple of bad results but it is not right for him to be called out for his job.

"He is third in the league. I think he's doing a great job."