A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Manchester United got one of the club's most important decisions in modern history right by appointing Erik ten Hag.

I could end it there and there would be little room for complaint. But let me elaborate…

When United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, there were three names on everyone's lips - Ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte.

It would have been easy to go for Premier League experience, right? Pochettino was still at PSG, but Conte was available, so much so that his agent offered his services.

United were criticised when they didn't budge, helping Tottenham appoint the Italian, who subsequently guided the Londoners to a top-four finish.

Fast forward 17 months and Conte has been sacked amid a turbulent and trophy-less season.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag eyes two more pieces of silverware after already ending United's six-year drought with the Carabao Cup.

Not to mention the Red Devils are third in the Premier League and have successfully ditched their pre-season status as top-four outsiders to now being Champions League-bound.

Perhaps Conte would have arrived at Old Trafford if it was still under the Ed Woodward regime. But Richard Arnold's refreshed structure took a risk that has evidently paid off.